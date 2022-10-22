Pierpont On the Sand

Stunning, oceanfront duplex with unbelievably gorgeous views of the Ventura coastline, Channel Islands, Ventura Pier and beyond. Calm and serene, this spectacular home has been recently renovated with only the finest finishes and fixtures. The flexible floor plan spans over 3,100 square feet. The owner’s unit encompasses two levels and consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The rental unit has its own private deck and consists of one bedroom and one bathroom, private laundry, fireplace and kitchen. The home is situated on a prime, oceanfront lot with a four-car garage. Within minutes, you can walk to shopping, dining and entertainment as well as transportation and bike paths.

Visit: www.pierpontonthesand.com

Location: 1131-1133 Dover Lane, Ventura 93001

Asking price: $5,495,000

Year built: 1973

Living area: 3,136 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Features: Incomparable views; remodeled rental unit with private entrance; private steps to beach; 2 balconies and entertainer’s patio; LED lighting; state-of-the-art security system; designer finishes

Contact: Compass

Stephen & Liz Kaseno

818.470.3422

thekasenos@compass.com

www.TheKasenos.com

DRE#: 01027384 / 01357259

