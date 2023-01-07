Discover this remarkable luxury estate in Rancho Santa Fe, an affluent coastal community in North San Diego County. On over 77 acres, the estate features a wide range of facilities and development opportunities. The main residence includes 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms that spread over 15,000 square feet. Surrounding a 15-acre, bass-filled lake, the property is perfect for an equestrian lifestyle and living with state-of-the-art barns, including a 27-stall main barn and an 8-stall family barn. Just a few minutes from the beach, fine dining, Del Mar Racetrack and Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, this prestigious San Diego luxury real estate community is known for its beauty, privacy and amenities.

Location: 16401 Calle Feliz, Rancho Santa Fe 92067

Asking price: $98,500,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 15,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 3 sand arenas; a field of green pastures; 2 hot walkers; a 6-horse walker; 1 grand prix field; private riding trails; 6-unit apartment building and 2 detached guest houses; private tennis court; 25-foot lap pool; “Recreation Pavilion” with a 2-lane bowling alley

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland

Patricia Kramer, DRE#: 00825701

858.945.4595

patriciakramerpsir@gmail.com

Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty

Catherine Gilchrist-Colmar, DRE#: 00517562

858.775.6511

Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty