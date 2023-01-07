16401 Calle Feliz | Rancho Santa Fe
Discover this remarkable luxury estate in Rancho Santa Fe, an affluent coastal community in North San Diego County. On over 77 acres, the estate features a wide range of facilities and development opportunities. The main residence includes 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms that spread over 15,000 square feet. Surrounding a 15-acre, bass-filled lake, the property is perfect for an equestrian lifestyle and living with state-of-the-art barns, including a 27-stall main barn and an 8-stall family barn. Just a few minutes from the beach, fine dining, Del Mar Racetrack and Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, this prestigious San Diego luxury real estate community is known for its beauty, privacy and amenities.
Location: 16401 Calle Feliz, Rancho Santa Fe 92067
Asking price: $98,500,000
Year built: 2008
Living area: 15,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: 3 sand arenas; a field of green pastures; 2 hot walkers; a 6-horse walker; 1 grand prix field; private riding trails; 6-unit apartment building and 2 detached guest houses; private tennis court; 25-foot lap pool; “Recreation Pavilion” with a 2-lane bowling alley
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400
info@davidkramer.com
Hilton & Hyland
Patricia Kramer, DRE#: 00825701
858.945.4595
patriciakramerpsir@gmail.com
Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
Catherine Gilchrist-Colmar, DRE#: 00517562
858.775.6511
Pacific Sotheby’s Int’l Realty