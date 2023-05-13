Memories Start Here

Advertisement
Fall in love with this Montecito retreat that has hosted generations and combines East Coast ambiance with West Coast flair. Designed by noted Santa Barbara architect Windsor Soule, this 2.7-acre heirloom property has been updated over the years while keeping the spirit and integrity of the original 1929 architecture. Offering two adjoining parcels with two separate residences, this is a unique opportunity to create a family compound. Inspiring a life of sunny days and starlit nights, a stylish and idyllic lifestyle beckons from this Montecito estate.

Location: 645 & 675 Olive Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $14,990,000

Year built: 1929

Living area: +7,146 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: 645 Olive Road: 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms; 675 Olive Road: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; exceptionally comfortable living spaces; pool; spa; bocce court; brick paved center courtyard; colorful gardens and expansive lawn; mountain views

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514

