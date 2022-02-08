The Rhythm of Design: Michael Chen’s 1108 Wallace Ridge is a Marvel of Function And Form

Michael Chen has always believed in the Louis Sullivan philosophy that “form follows function.” A student of design (he studied at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena), Chen has always cherished the modern form. He truly believes simplicity is a synonym for perfection. “Design absolutely must work first and then look amazing,” says Chen. His projects must create the most exquisite combination of the best functional solutions with the simplest form. Each element in the 18,000-square-foot Beverly Hills modern wonder aligns - albeit making a very large statement - with the original concepts of the International Style.

When concepting 1108 Wallace Ridge in Los Angeles, arguably one of the most expensive properties on the market, Chen and his Luxford Group strove to build an iconic architectural statement that offers a collection of incredibly beautiful materials, all with a purpose. “The great room louvers on the walls emulate the rhythm of piano keys. We’ve created a design rhythm throughout the whole house where there is an intentional pacing, connecting each space, creating a purposeful flow.”

The kitchen was one of Chen’s biggest challenges. He wanted to create a space that truly works but keeps pace with the rest of the design rhythm. The main island is of solid marble complemented by sleek Dada cabinetry as well as built-in Gaggenau ovens, a full surface induction Vario cooktop and Gaggenau refrigeration. “Gaggenau is always the only choice when bringing together simple, sophisticated design and up-to-the-minute technology. For instance, something as simple, yet really important is the user interface.

I love the user interface on the cooktop. The beautifully retro circular dials are so easy to use and the ability to have a full surface cooking top is amazing. I can place my cookware any place on the top and it senses the placement. Truly the best combination of simplicity and super sophistication.”

For any developer of large-scale projects, having a solid alliance of architects, designers, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers is critical. Chen names his partnership with SAOTA architects as well as others like Ferguson Enterprises as being key to the success of all of his projects. “Being able to count on professional partners who know their role and are quick to respond is so important,” says Chen. “We’ve worked with Ferguson since 2015 and they deliver. They’re thorough - especially when developing the specification plan details and dimensions - and they collaborate to help manage the project schedule, often helping to trim expenses which is tremendously beneficial on large projects.”

The design rhythm that Michael Chen and the Luxford Group instill in their projects may be based on a philosophy that harkens back to the days of early 20th century Modernists, but it still resonates. Form follows function, even in one of the most sensational buildings. It is a guiding principle that celebrates the perfect blend of technical prowess, sophistication and simplicity - unobstructed and flexible. 1108 Wallace Ridge is clearly a 21st century architectural icon.

To learn more, visit luxfordgroup.com.