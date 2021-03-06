Crown Jewel in Beverly Hills’ ‘The Oaks’

Welcome to “Robledal,” which translates to, “Park Oak,” the street where this unusually large lot — almost 40,000 square feet — is the site of real estate’s Crown Jewel in The Oaks neighborhood of Los Feliz, with a 200-foot gated private driveway. As it stands today, Robledal has never been on the market (and nothing else rivals it). Its location offers quiet ambiance, wide streets, and proximity to the major production studios.

“This compound is comprised of a main residence, guest house, at-home spa, and pool,” says listing agent Yarbrough. “The home offers a new owner the ultimate in privacy, prestige, and architectural provenance.”

Location: 2568 Park Oak Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $8,900,000

Year built: 1993

Living area: 6,434 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 38,721 square foot lot; indoor spa featuring wet and dry saunas, indoor/ outdoor showers, massage areas; five fireplaces; pool and spa with canyon views; outdoor entertaining areas; gated, private drive; parking for 12+ cars

Contact: Jeff Yarbrough, Keller Williams Beverly Hills

323.854.4300

jeff@jeffyarbrough.com

jeffyarbrough.com

DRE#: 01341959

