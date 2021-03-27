Stunning New Construction, La Jolla

This brand-new construction, completed in 2021 on Muirlands Drive, features timeless architecture on over half an acre with panoramic ocean, village and golf course views from nearly every point of the property. Three stunning levels center on a striking entry floor where a great room with kitchen, living, and dining opens to a view terrace warmed by an outdoor fireplace. The property has seven ensuite bedrooms including a dedicated guest suite, an executive office, wellness center with dry and steam saunas, saltwater pool and spa, media room with bar and wine storage and an elevator. The home includes Control4 tech, three-car garage, and a gated motor court for exceptional off-street parking.

Location: 1206 Muirlands Drive, La Jolla 92037

Asking price: $12,995,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 7,792 square feet, 7+ bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Executive office; wellness center with dry and steam saunas; saltwater pool and spa; media room with wet bar and wine storage; WiFi-enabled Thermador appliances; prep kitchen in addition to the main kitchen; Control4 technology; gated motor court; 3-car garage; 2,654 square foot lot.

Contact: Team Caincross, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

858.859.3370

steve@teamcairncross.com

teamcairncross.com

DRE#: 00859218

