Extraordinary Marina del Rey Villa

With a custom Italian vibe, this very unique Silver Strand home features a sixcar garage, four-stop elevator, exclusive workshop below ground level, extra bonus rooms, media or game room and a separate entrance for guests who wish to have extra privacy. The extraordinary floor plan throughout includes a resort-style primary suite with dual separate bath areas, fireplace, balconies, and en-suite guest rooms. Outside is a spacious yard and relaxing waterfall. This is a must-see home that is close to the beach, shops and restaurants. Sellers are motivated! Open Sunday 2 to 5 pm. Visit www.131unionjackmall.com for a virtual tour.

Location: 131 Union Jack Mall, Marina del Rey 90292

Asking price: $3,585,000

Year built: 1999

Living area: 5,800 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 6-car garage; 4-stop elevator; extra-large rooms for media/bonus/workshop

Contact: Barbra Stover, Compass

310.902.7122

stover@stoverestates.com

www.stoverestates.com

DRE#: 01403944