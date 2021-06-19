“Touch the sky” from this epic-view, modern compound on world-famous Blue Jay Way. This brand-new 2020 construction features approximately 11,500 square feet with a massive 3,000 square-foot pool deck and zero-edge infinity pool. Walls of glass open to reveal panoramic jetliner views, while a private gated driveway leads to the glamorous arrival motor court. Beyond is a three-story glass atrium in the style of an Apple store - wow on every level! The main entertaining level encompasses a living room, dining room and a show kitchen designed by Dada complete with a walk-in refrigerator and hidden catering kitchen. The grand master suite with closet rivals any major estate in the city.

Location: 1615 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $26,000,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 11,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Wellness center with gym; juice bar and massage; screening room; commercial elevator; 2 offices and a total of 5 bedrooms; Fleetwood doors throughout; closets by Molteni; Dornbracht fixtures; solid concrete construction

