Bel Air Architectural Tour de Force

Designed by architect David Hertz, internationally recognized as a pioneer in sustainable architecture, this home is one of his most notable achievements. Set back impressively from the street, this gated property was designed and built to take advantage of its beautiful and wooded setting. This home’s unique layout emanates from a large, curved wall that makes a single arc from the front to the rear of the property. The richness in detail is beautifully realized throughout the entire floorplan in structurally unique ways: a curved upstairs wall punctuated by a linear skylight, lighted display insets, a glass-enclosed stairwell and elevator highlight just a few.

Location: 2238 Stradella Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $8,495,000

Year built: 1998

Living area: 6,767 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Featured along with David Hertz on a popular network television series; architecturally prominent elevator; seamless indoor/outdoor flow; voluminous living area; exceptionally large primary suite; expansive, private backyard; Zen-like pool and spa; stunning views; a one-of-a-kind property

