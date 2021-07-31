Architectural Home In Venice Canals
This published architectural home, designed by Glen Irani situated in Canals of Venice, is a peaceful retreat filled with luxury comforts and creative, modern design. This three-level residence offers a spacious, open floor plan, walls of sliding glass doors, custom walnut cabinetry and a rooftop garden. Plusses include an abundance of light, beautiful views of the canal and sea breezes! It is filled with built-in architectural features, luxury comforts, and plush outdoor spaces - a rare home, perfect for entertaining friends or for retreating into one’s own private compound. Situated close to the beach and nearby Venice shopping and eateries, this is Venice living at its best!
Location: 419 Howland Canal, Venice 90291
Asking price: $3,995,000
Year built: 1998
Living area: Approx. 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Custom walnut cabinetry; brass hardware; open chef’s kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances; expansive double-height living space; fire pit; BBQ; cozy den; 2-car garage; grand screening room/office; rooftop deck; hot tub; outdoor shower; steel and glass solarium room; canal dock
Contact: Elisabeth Halsted, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
310.820.9340
eh@elisabethhalsted.com
www.elisabethhalsted.com
DRE#: 01434953