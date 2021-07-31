Architectural Home In Venice Canals

This published architectural home, designed by Glen Irani situated in Canals of Venice, is a peaceful retreat filled with luxury comforts and creative, modern design. This three-level residence offers a spacious, open floor plan, walls of sliding glass doors, custom walnut cabinetry and a rooftop garden. Plusses include an abundance of light, beautiful views of the canal and sea breezes! It is filled with built-in architectural features, luxury comforts, and plush outdoor spaces - a rare home, perfect for entertaining friends or for retreating into one’s own private compound. Situated close to the beach and nearby Venice shopping and eateries, this is Venice living at its best!

Location: 419 Howland Canal, Venice 90291

Asking price: $3,995,000

Year built: 1998

Living area: Approx. 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Custom walnut cabinetry; brass hardware; open chef’s kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances; expansive double-height living space; fire pit; BBQ; cozy den; 2-car garage; grand screening room/office; rooftop deck; hot tub; outdoor shower; steel and glass solarium room; canal dock

Contact: Elisabeth Halsted, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

310.820.9340

eh@elisabethhalsted.com

www.elisabethhalsted.com

DRE#: 01434953