Grand Brentwood Lease Opportunity

A grand Brentwood estate in a convenient, central location sitting on a half-acre flat corner lot, this beautifully maintained two-story Transitional Craftsman home is approached by a large, gated, semi-circular motor court with a four-car garage. It also has a separate guesthouse with a full bath and kitchenette. There is an expansive owner’s suite with a fireplace, sitting area and large dual baths/closets. The well-designed yard has grassy areas, a BBQ station, a lit and heated pergola, as well as a large pool/spa. In pristine condition, this is the first time it’s been available since being built.

Location: 11706 Chaparal Street, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $35,000/mo

Year built: 1998

Living area: 6,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Half-acre corner lot; 2-story Transitional Craftsman home; gated, semi-circular motor court with a 4-car garage; separate guesthouse with full bath and kitchenette; yard has grassy areas, a BBQ station, a lit and heated pergola, a large pool/spa; first time available since built

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli

310.853.3837

enzo.ricciardelli@sir.com

www.enzorealty.com

DRE#: 1097604