This magnificent California traditional farmhouse inspires a relaxed family lifestyle that is ideal for entertaining. The property has a lush, gated entrance that brings you to a front, covered patio with a gorgeous fireplace. The main level features a desirable, private guest suite. Upstairs there are five en-suite bedrooms, including the grand bedroom suite which features dual baths and closets along with beautiful tree-top/city views and a second family room. An elevator connects the three levels of this grand residence, and the lower level features a billiard room, plush theater with kitchenette/bar, workout room, walk-in wine cellar and a second laundry room.

Location: 664 Elkins Road, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $8,895,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 9,150 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Gated entrance; a gated driveway leads to a large 2-car garage with storage and direct entry to the home; located on a large street-to-street lot in the coveted Oakmont HOA

Contact: Steven Moritz, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.871.3636

Steven@stevenmoritz.com

www.stevenmoritz.com

DRE#: 928961