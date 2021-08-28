California Traditional Farmhouse
This magnificent California traditional farmhouse inspires a relaxed family lifestyle that is ideal for entertaining. The property has a lush, gated entrance that brings you to a front, covered patio with a gorgeous fireplace. The main level features a desirable, private guest suite. Upstairs there are five en-suite bedrooms, including the grand bedroom suite which features dual baths and closets along with beautiful tree-top/city views and a second family room. An elevator connects the three levels of this grand residence, and the lower level features a billiard room, plush theater with kitchenette/bar, workout room, walk-in wine cellar and a second laundry room.
Location: 664 Elkins Road, Los Angeles 90049
Asking price: $8,895,000
Year built: 2008
Living area: 9,150 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Gated entrance; a gated driveway leads to a large 2-car garage with storage and direct entry to the home; located on a large street-to-street lot in the coveted Oakmont HOA
Contact: Steven Moritz, Sotheby’s International Realty
310.871.3636
Steven@stevenmoritz.com
www.stevenmoritz.com
DRE#: 928961