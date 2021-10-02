419 St. Cloud Rd.

Welcome to 419 St. Cloud, a ground-up new construction. This impressive eight-bed, 16-bath Georgian modern, white-brick compound comprises Euroline custom steel doors and windows. No expense was spared in selecting the finest materials, including stone and marble slabs throughout in addition to an incredible selection of transitional lighting fixtures in every room. Tucked behind the gates on one of east gate Bel Air’s most coveted streets and designed by Harrison Design with interiors by Kathy Hilton in collaboration with Nicole Gordon Studios, this home seamlessly blends exquisite traditional architectural elements with a clean California concept and an abundance of natural light.

Location: 419 St. Cloud Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $55,000,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 26,992-square-foot lot, 8 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms

Features: Enter through dramatic double doors into the grand foyer to be immediately greeted by canyon views and beyond, flanked by a sizeable butler’s pantry, formal living room warmed by a custom marble fireplace and a formal dining which opens onto the grand main terrace.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Barron N. Hilton

310.777.1317

Barron@HiltonHyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/barron-n-hilton

DRE#: 02049154

Tessa Hilton

310.777.1217

tessa@hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02058981