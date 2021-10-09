Brentwood Lease Opportunity

A grand Brentwood estate in a convenient, central location sitting on a half-acre flat corner lot, this beautifully maintained two-story Transitional home is approached by a large, gated, semi-circular motor court with a four-car garage. It also has a separate guesthouse with a full bath and kitchenette. The well-designed yard has grassy areas, a BBQ station, a lit and heated pergola, as well as a large pool/ spa. Located just blocks to shopping, great schools, freeway and mass transit, this home is in pristine condition and it’s the first time it’s available since being built.

Location: 11706 Chaparal Street, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $35,000/mo

Year built: 1998

Living area: 6,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Grand Brentwood estate; 2-story Transitional; first time available since built; 5 beds, 6.5 baths

Contact: Enzo Ricciardelli, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.853.3837

enzo.ricciardelli@sir.com

www.TransitionalCraftsman.com

DRE#: 1097604