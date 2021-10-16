Grand Brentwood Park Traditional
The finest quality, substance and style embody this grand Traditional Manor poised on an over 21,000-square-foot lot on one of the most prestigious streets in prime Brentwood Park. Set behind double front gates, this world-class estate with approximately 15,500 square feet of living space is extremely private and offers an enchanting setting with meticulously manicured grounds and timeless authenticity. This estate provides an exceptional lifestyle with the quality and amenities equivalent to a superlative five-star hotel.
Location: 244 North Bristol Avenue, Los Angeles 90049
Asking price: $15,900,000
Year built: 1991
Living area: 15,478 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Gated; formal foyer; formal living room; library; formal dining room; family room; gourmet kitchen with breakfast room; 6 bedroom suites; billiard room; wine room; theater; gym; patios; lawn; pool; spa; detached guest house
Contact: Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
310.285.7508
homes@jademills.com
www.jademills.com
DRE#: 00526877