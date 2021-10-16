Grand Brentwood Park Traditional

The finest quality, substance and style embody this grand Traditional Manor poised on an over 21,000-square-foot lot on one of the most prestigious streets in prime Brentwood Park. Set behind double front gates, this world-class estate with approximately 15,500 square feet of living space is extremely private and offers an enchanting setting with meticulously manicured grounds and timeless authenticity. This estate provides an exceptional lifestyle with the quality and amenities equivalent to a superlative five-star hotel.

Location: 244 North Bristol Avenue, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $15,900,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 15,478 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Gated; formal foyer; formal living room; library; formal dining room; family room; gourmet kitchen with breakfast room; 6 bedroom suites; billiard room; wine room; theater; gym; patios; lawn; pool; spa; detached guest house

Contact: Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

310.285.7508

homes@jademills.com

www.jademills.com

DRE#: 00526877