Advertisement
Share
Westside | Central | South Bay

Grand Brentwood Park Traditional

HP_10-16
(ADRIAN_VAN_ANZ)
Share

The finest quality, substance and style embody this grand Traditional Manor poised on an over 21,000-square-foot lot on one of the most prestigious streets in prime Brentwood Park. Set behind double front gates, this world-class estate with approximately 15,500 square feet of living space is extremely private and offers an enchanting setting with meticulously manicured grounds and timeless authenticity. This estate provides an exceptional lifestyle with the quality and amenities equivalent to a superlative five-star hotel.

Location: 244 North Bristol Avenue, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $15,900,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 15,478 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Gated; formal foyer; formal living room; library; formal dining room; family room; gourmet kitchen with breakfast room; 6 bedroom suites; billiard room; wine room; theater; gym; patios; lawn; pool; spa; detached guest house

Contact: Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
310.285.7508
homes@jademills.com
www.jademills.com
DRE#: 00526877

Westside | Central | South Bay
Advertisement