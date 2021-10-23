1200 Club View Dr., #900
Beverly West offers the ultimate in privacy, service, and security with only 35 pristine units located in the most exclusive residential tower in Los Angeles. Developed by Emaar, who constructed the Burj Khalifa and many other iconic properties, Beverly West stands as one of the finest vertical offerings anywhere. This recently upgraded south-facing unit offers over 4,000 square feet of living space, three bedrooms including a junior suite with office, three full baths and a separate powder room, numerous balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize unobstructed views from the Hollywood Hills and downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.
Location: 1200 Club View Dr., #900, Westwood 90024
Asking price: $7,585,000
Year built: 2009
Living area: 4,158 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Beverly West amenities include: 24-hr doorman, valet, concierge service, security, pool, spa, fitness center, helipad, conference center and livery service
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Donovan Healey
310.903.1876
donovanhealey@gmail.com
www.donovanhealey.com
DRE#: 01887933
William Simpson
310.994.0455
bsimpson@hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01176003
Susan Pekich
310.738.2298
susan@domain-la.com
DRE#: 01520605