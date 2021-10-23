Beverly West offers the ultimate in privacy, service, and security with only 35 pristine units located in the most exclusive residential tower in Los Angeles. Developed by Emaar, who constructed the Burj Khalifa and many other iconic properties, Beverly West stands as one of the finest vertical offerings anywhere. This recently upgraded south-facing unit offers over 4,000 square feet of living space, three bedrooms including a junior suite with office, three full baths and a separate powder room, numerous balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize unobstructed views from the Hollywood Hills and downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.

Location: 1200 Club View Dr., #900, Westwood 90024

Asking price: $7,585,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 4,158 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Beverly West amenities include: 24-hr doorman, valet, concierge service, security, pool, spa, fitness center, helipad, conference center and livery service

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Donovan Healey

310.903.1876

donovanhealey@gmail.com

www.donovanhealey.com

DRE#: 01887933

William Simpson

310.994.0455

bsimpson@hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01176003

Susan Pekich

310.738.2298

susan@domain-la.com

DRE#: 01520605