Gated Hollywood Hills Contemporary
Set behind sleek gates and tall hedges on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Hollywood Hills, this contemporary home ensures the utmost privacy. This three-bed/three-bath residence boasts French White Oak flooring, European tile, Bosch appliances, and large sleek steel doors throughout, providing a clean modern aesthetic blended with a warm, bright, and inviting atmosphere. The outdoor entertaining spaces are truly rare for this price point, featuring an outdoor kitchen/dining space, fire pit with built-in seating, and an oversized spa with a waterfall.
Location: 7350 Pacific View Dr., Los Angeles 90068
Asking price: $2,195,000
Year built: 2015
Living area: 2,148 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Gated, behind tall hedges on a quiet cul-de-sac; 3 bed/3 bath; ample outdoor entertaining space; outdoor kitchen, fire pit, spa and waterfall
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Neyshia Go, Nichole Shanfeld
310.882.8357
neyshia@neyshiago.com
www.neyshiago.com
DRE#: 01933923