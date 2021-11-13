Gated Hollywood Hills Contemporary

Set behind sleek gates and tall hedges on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Hollywood Hills, this contemporary home ensures the utmost privacy. This three-bed/three-bath residence boasts French White Oak flooring, European tile, Bosch appliances, and large sleek steel doors throughout, providing a clean modern aesthetic blended with a warm, bright, and inviting atmosphere. The outdoor entertaining spaces are truly rare for this price point, featuring an outdoor kitchen/dining space, fire pit with built-in seating, and an oversized spa with a waterfall.

Location: 7350 Pacific View Dr., Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $2,195,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 2,148 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Gated, behind tall hedges on a quiet cul-de-sac; 3 bed/3 bath; ample outdoor entertaining space; outdoor kitchen, fire pit, spa and waterfall

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go, Nichole Shanfeld

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923