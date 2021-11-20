Situated in the Wilshire Manning is this stunning 5,383-square-foot penthouse in one of the most coveted buildings on the corridor. With commanding city views from all directions, this penthouse suite has been completely updated. Enter through a formal foyer that leads to an oversized formal living room and elegant formal dining room. Other amenities include a large family room with a wet bar, chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a center island and an eat-in breakfast area with stunning views to the south.

Location: 10660 Wilshire Blvd. #1804, Westwood 90024

Asking price: $3,949,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 5,383 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Boasting 5,383 square feet of luxury living, this 4-bed/5-bath corner unit features a stunning master suite with double walk-in closets, a sitting area, a private office and spa-like bath that rivals any 5-star hotel.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Alphonso Lascano

818.800.8848

alphonsolascano@gmail.com

www.alphonsobjorn.com

DRE#: 01723550

Bjorn Farrugia

310.998.7175

bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

DRE#: 01864250

Joseph Goodhue

310.980.0571

JoeG@AlphonsoBjorn.com

DRE#: 0200669