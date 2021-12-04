A Modern-Day, Old-Hollywood Classic

Originally built in 1938 by Hollywood actress Virginia Bruce, this gated estate sits on over 1 1/2 acres of perfectly manicured lush grounds. Completely remodeled, this East Coast traditional expresses the quality and glamour of bygone days in every line and detail. Impeccably designed throughout, the oversized gourmet kitchen has exquisite Calcutta gold marble countertops, state-of-the-art appliances, and more. The master suite boasts two designer dressing rooms, two baths and a private balcony overlooking the spectacular koi pond. British pub with a secret staircase is original to the house and exceptional for family and entertaining.

Location: 1141 Maroney Ln., Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $17,900,000

Year built: 1938

Living area: Lot Size: 67,256 SF/1.54 AC, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: A true compound with billiard room, full guest apartment, orchard, pool, spa, waterfalls and meandering stream; this home is a seamless mix of Old Hollywood meets Modern Day Contemporary; a must-see!

Contact: Compass

Cindy Ambuehl

818.489.0282

cindy@cindyambuehl.com

www.cindyambuehlgroup.com

DRE#: 01821934