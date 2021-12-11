Charming Spanish in Hollywood Dell

Nestled in the idyllic and coveted Hollywood Dell neighborhood, this lush Hollywood Hills home is situated on a sizable corner lot. Centrally located, this residence allows easy access to the heart of the city while its surroundings keep a peaceful and fresh ambiance. A raised ceiling entryway invites visitors into a spacious living room. French doors dot the house, creating a peaceful indoor/outdoor environment leading from the kitchen to an expansive and oasis-like private garden. The guest room with patio could also serve as an exemplary private office. This spectacular property is a private retreat in the city center and is a tremendous opportunity that’s not to be missed!

Location: 2201 Willetta Avenue, Hollywood Dell 90068

Asking price: $2,250,000

Year built: 1924

Living area: 2,109 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Naturally lit; 2 bedrooms, 2 baths; corner lot; raised ceilings; double-sided fireplace; French doors dot the house; indoor/outdoor environment; sleek chef’s kitchen; beautiful guest room with a separate entrance

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Elisabeth Halsted

310.820.9340

eh@elisabethhalsted.com

www.elisabethhalsted.com

DRE#: 01434953