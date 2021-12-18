A Pacific Palisades Trophy Estate

Hidden behind a discreet hedge at the top of the Palisades Riviera, this Napa Valley-inspired trophy estate features unparalleled city, ocean, and Catalina views. Completely re-envisioned in 2010 by renowned architect Steve Giannetti, the nearly 7,000-square-foot residence has been redesigned to the highest levels of taste and finish. The home is set on an expansive, mostly flat, half-acre that exemplifies the California indoor-outdoor lifestyle with an expansive lawn, exceptional swimmer’s pool, spa, outdoor loggia with fireplace, and breathtaking gardens - all flowing out to the dramatic dead-on views.

Visit: www.1711AltaMura.com

Location: 1711 Alta Mura Road, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $13,500,000

Year built: 1960

Living area: 6,672 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic city-to-ocean views; sprawling backyard; chef’s kitchen; gym; library; office; sport court

Contact: Compass

Dan Urbach

310.367.9865

Dan@DanUrbach.com

www.DanUrbach.com

DRE#: 01147391