This light-infused Mid-Century jewel box is tucked away on a private cul-de-sac in lower Beverly Hills Post Office with canyon and city views. A skylit entry opens to the step-down living room with fireplace, built-in cabinetry, sliding glass doors and a generous dining room - all with gorgeous, refinished hardwood flooring. The sensational Downsview kitchen has views out to the pool, green hillsides, and city view beyond. A spacious family/media room with walls of glass invites the outside in and has a convenient, adjacent guest bath. Both the kitchen and master bath were published in design trade magazines.

Location: 10212 Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $3,598,000

Year built: 1959

Living area: 2,552 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Private cul-de-sac; canyon and city views

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Joy Denton

310.266.9877

joy.denton@sothebys.realty

www.10212Cielo.com / www.joydenton.com

DRE#: 00794590