www.1682SanOnofre.com

Located in the Riviera, this 1940s traditional home is perched on a private, expansive corner. With many views from this prime location, there is the potential to build, expand on, or simply enjoy this friendly, charming home. A developer’s dream lot, it opens on three sides on private San Onofre Drive. This property includes: a large flat yard with mature trees, hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, brick patio, living and dining rooms, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, three baths, office, guest house and a two-car garage. This is a rare opportunity in the Riviera in one of the finest locations.

Location: 1682 San Onofre Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $7,100,000

Year built: 1949

Living area: 2,915 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Large lot; guest house; 1940s traditional home; mature trees; private expansive corner

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Elisabeth Halsted

310.463.1601

eh@elisabethhalsted.com

www.elisabethhalsted.com

DRE#: 01434953