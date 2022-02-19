The Bellagio Estate

A gracious traditional with 19,700-square-feet-plus of tasteful and handcrafted design. Years in construction, this gem is a showplace for art and high design. Over 1.1 acres in the heart of Bel Air offering privacy and stunning views of golf course and city beyond. The primary bedroom suite is the ultimate retreat with sitting room, double baths and closets that rival the finest retail stores. With seven secondary bedrooms and an additional two-bedroom staff suite, this estate is optimal for large groups. Ideal for entertaining on a grand scale, the estate offers a main show kitchen, full catering kitchen and two additional kitchens (staff and guest house).

Location: 10771 Bellagio Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $65,000,000

Year built: 1936

Living area: 19.721 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms

Features: Secure gated driveway; ample parking in large motor court and back service entrance with additional parking; exquisite grounds include vast main lawn with infinity edge pool and exceptionally beautiful pocket gardens throughout.

Contact: Drew Fenton, Linda May, Hilton & Hyland

310.858.5474; 310.435.5932

drew@drewfenton.com; linda@lindamay.com

drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962; 00475038