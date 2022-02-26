Amazing Opportunity, Oversized Lot – Open Sunday, 1-4 pm

Amazing opportunity in a highly sought-after neighborhood to develop your dream home on a rare 10,895-square-foot flat lot! The front architectural studio, flooded with natural light, consists of lower-level office space and an expansive art studio above. The back house is an airy two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow with pitched ceilings. The serene, oversized yard includes stunning, mature drought-tolerant landscaping, a fire pit, and room for a pool/spa. Bring your vision, architect, and contractor to this one-of-a-kind property that is surrounded by the best Venice and Mar Vista have to offer, moments from the shops and restaurants on Lincoln Blvd., Abbot Kinney, and the beach.

Location: 1337 Palms Boulevard, Venice 90291

Asking price: $3,500,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 3,276 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Front structure designed by Warren Wagner | W3 Architects includes office space and art studio; back house is original bungalow; lot square footage: 10,895 / lot dimensions: 62.78' x 173.55'

Contact: Compass

Melanie Sommers

310.418.0343

melanie.sommers@compass.com

www.melaniesommers.com

DRE#: 01303647