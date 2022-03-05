9420 Readcrest Dr.

Unmatched design by Tagfront architects, this new contemporary estate was constructed using the finest materials, featuring breathtaking views of the city and ocean from nearly every room in the house. Designed to exemplify the beauty of organic elements, this architectural triumph is perched high up on the hillside in the coveted Beverly Hills area. Custom marble is book matched to seamlessly transition from piece to piece with natural wood features incorporated throughout. The timeless design is a perfect blend of modern architecture and natural warmth.

Location: 9420 Readcrest Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $25,000,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: With multiple wrap-around terraces, a spacious rooftop patio, and an infinity-edge pool and spa, the home boasts incredible outdoor space, ideal for dining al fresco and entertaining

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Paul Stukin

310.779.2595

stukin@mac.com

www.paulstukin.com

DRE#: 01449014