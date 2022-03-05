9420 Readcrest Dr.
Unmatched design by Tagfront architects, this new contemporary estate was constructed using the finest materials, featuring breathtaking views of the city and ocean from nearly every room in the house. Designed to exemplify the beauty of organic elements, this architectural triumph is perched high up on the hillside in the coveted Beverly Hills area. Custom marble is book matched to seamlessly transition from piece to piece with natural wood features incorporated throughout. The timeless design is a perfect blend of modern architecture and natural warmth.
Location: 9420 Readcrest Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $25,000,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: With multiple wrap-around terraces, a spacious rooftop patio, and an infinity-edge pool and spa, the home boasts incredible outdoor space, ideal for dining al fresco and entertaining
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Paul Stukin
310.779.2595
stukin@mac.com
www.paulstukin.com
DRE#: 01449014