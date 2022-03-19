Great opportunity to renovate or develop in prime Beverly Hills location, north of Sunset Blvd. Situated on over an acre, this gated property features a main residence with four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Location: 1009 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $22,000,000

Year built: 1952

Living area: 6,066 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Grounds include guesthouse, pool and tennis court

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Denise Moreno

310.903.3935

denise@privatebeverlyhills.com

www.1009laurelway.com

DRE#: 01928051

Gordon MacGeachy

310.273.3311

gordon@privatebeverlyhills.com

DRE#: 01312979