1009 Laurel Way
Great opportunity to renovate or develop in prime Beverly Hills location, north of Sunset Blvd. Situated on over an acre, this gated property features a main residence with four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Location: 1009 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $22,000,000
Year built: 1952
Living area: 6,066 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Grounds include guesthouse, pool and tennis court
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Denise Moreno
310.903.3935
denise@privatebeverlyhills.com
www.1009laurelway.com
DRE#: 01928051
Gordon MacGeachy
310.273.3311
gordon@privatebeverlyhills.com
DRE#: 01312979