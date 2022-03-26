15425 Antioch St. #206

A Pacific paradise in the Palisades Village, the heart of the city has never been so desirable. Comprising sophisticated detail, high ceilings, crisp lighting, and brand-new carpeting and porcelain flooring, your impressive condo boasts a quiet lifestyle amongst a two-bed and two-bath ensemble. Composed beauty only minutes from the beach, to the restaurants, schools, grocery, and retail of Caruso’s Palisades Village, enjoy the brisk southern California breeze on either one of your two spacious balconies. Whether you lounge in front of two luxurious fireplaces or soak in the jacuzzi tub in your updated primary bath, the opulence is evident and abundant.

Location: 15425 Antioch Street #206, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $1,475,000

Year built: 1990

Living area: 1,190 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Neighboring incredibly scenic hiking trails and elite schools, 15425 Antioch is one of the most sought-after buildings in the zip. The upscale ambiance is instantly enhanced with two serene waterfalls in the lobby and an elevator with direct access to your unit.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Tiffany Hu

310.849.9547

tiffany@hiltonhyland.com

www.tiffanyhu.com

DRE#: 01983414