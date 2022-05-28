“Modern Living” — this Napa Valley modern farmhouse, created by Adam Hunter and Ken Ungar, features unobstructed 180-degree views of both Downtown and Century City. The incredible construction by Shain Development is custom in every moment and detail on over 9,170 square feet of exquisite quality and impeccable style. The gracious and casual floor plan opens to vast grounds and views beyond. There’s a soaring two-story entry and living room, and the gourmet kitchen belongs in a showroom. Upstairs one finds the ultimate primary bedroom suite with an editorial bathroom that overlooks the city.

Location: 890 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air, 90049

Asking price: $25,950,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 9,171 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Total of 6 bedrooms and 8 baths; entertainment floor offers all the finest amenities including a gym, wine cellar and screening room; the grounds offer an epic zero-edge infinity pool with fire feature, large flat grassy area, and pickleball court

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Drew Fenton

310.858.5474

drew@drewfenton.com

www.drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962