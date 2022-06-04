Palisades Highlands Classic
This two-story, classical English Tudor home, recently updated with delightful contemporary finishes, is divinely located within the Palisades Highlands. The expansive welcoming area leads to proper living spaces with intricate details throughout, including a large living room, dining room, library/office, and family room. The calm backyard is ideal for relaxing and entertaining. It includes an oversized pool/spa, BBQ area, beautiful grassy area, absolutely astonishing views of the canyons, and partial ocean views.
Location: 1321 Piedra Morada Drive, Pacific Palisades, 90272
Asking price: $5,495,000
Year built: 1986
Living area: 6,472 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: Oversized pool/spa; BBQ area; views of the canyons and partial ocean views; 3-car garage; maid’s room; association pool and tennis court
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Caitlin Colvin
310.210.3639
caitlin@caitlincolvinre.com
www.caitlincolvinre.com
DRE#: 1949286