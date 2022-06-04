Palisades Highlands Classic

This two-story, classical English Tudor home, recently updated with delightful contemporary finishes, is divinely located within the Palisades Highlands. The expansive welcoming area leads to proper living spaces with intricate details throughout, including a large living room, dining room, library/office, and family room. The calm backyard is ideal for relaxing and entertaining. It includes an oversized pool/spa, BBQ area, beautiful grassy area, absolutely astonishing views of the canyons, and partial ocean views.

Location: 1321 Piedra Morada Drive, Pacific Palisades, 90272

Asking price: $5,495,000

Year built: 1986

Living area: 6,472 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Oversized pool/spa; BBQ area; views of the canyons and partial ocean views; 3-car garage; maid’s room; association pool and tennis court

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Caitlin Colvin

310.210.3639

caitlin@caitlincolvinre.com

www.caitlincolvinre.com

DRE#: 1949286