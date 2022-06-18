Traditional 1930 Spanish-Style Home

This home offers 2,514 square feet of living space, including 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. Sited on 9,371 square feet, the lot offers many ways to utilize its fantastic size. Enter the home up a concrete path alongside a landscaped courtyard. Upon entering, find the formal living room with newly refinished hardwood floors, beamed ceiling, fireplace, set of French doors leading to the courtyard, and a large arched window offering a spectacular view of the front yard. The backyard has large patio spaces including an attached pergola, gardens + room for a pool.

Location: 1862 West Drive, San Marino 91108

Asking Price: $2,298,000

Year Built: 1930

Living Area: 2,514 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Fresh paint in most rooms; new flooring in the kitchen and large family room with wet bar; primary suite with private balcony; two sets of washer/dryer hookups; California basement; downstairs bedroom; driveway gate adds privacy to the entryway courtyard; generous lot size

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.sarahrogersestates.com

DRE#: 01201812