3958 Murietta Ave.

This stunning new contemporary, sited south of the Boulevard, has sweeping city views, a spacious layout, the finest French oak floors, raised ceilings, large picture windows and sliding doors throughout. The main level opens to a great living room, chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and the scenic dining area flowing to a large outdoor patio. The primary suite overlooks the city view complete with a large walk-in closet and bath. Two additional en-suite bedrooms complete the main floor. Equipped with surround sound throughout the interior and exterior of home, it is the ideal entertainment home.

Location: 3958 Murietta Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $2,750,000

Year built: 1943

Living area: 2,756 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: The day-lit, lower-level bedroom/studio/game option room leaves an incredibly spacious opportunity with sliding glass doors opening to an expansive, private yard that tiers down to a lower garden.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Aren Afsharian

310.200.9323

aren@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01928144