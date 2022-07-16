2501GrantAvenue.com

From the beach, sits this beautifully remodeled three-bed/three-bath townhouse. The attached three-car garage and bonus room provide safe direct access to the home. This timeless contemporary home is warm and welcoming. Each room is bathed in light, and when the windows are open, you get a soothing cross breeze. The kitchen opens up perfectly to the dining room for entertaining. Out front, you’ll find a patio that’s large enough for alfresco dining, your morning coffee or hosting a few friends over for a night at home. This centrally located gem is truly the perfect place to call home.

Location: 2501 Grant Avenue D, Redondo Beach 90278

Asking price: $1,249,000

Year built: 1984

Living area: 1,959 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: 3-car garage; central A/C; washer/dryer in unit; dishwasher

Contact: Beverly Hills Brokerage

Craig White

310.415.8666

Craig.White@sir.com

www.CraigWhiteLA.com

DRE#: 1884948