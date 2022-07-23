Coveted Amestoy Estates

This home features a massive kitchen with beautiful dual islands and a large eat-in breakfast nook that overlooks the yard. Sporting a basketball court with lights, a pool house with Fleetwood disappearing doors, a sparkling pool, a vegetable garden, and a huge flat grassy yard, this home is also surrounded by mature trees offering exquisite privacy. Set deep off the street behind secure gates, this newer built home offers dynamic design, separate and apart from a new spec house.

Location: 5341 Louise Avenue, Encino 91316

Asking price: $6,249,000

Year built: 2017

Living area: 6,340 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Open SUNDAY, 7/24, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932