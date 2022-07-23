Open House: Sun 24th, 2-5 p.m.

A gorgeous custom home with artfully designed interior spaces and exterior grounds. 1.25 acres, offers the largest lot, completely flat and buildable, in Walnut Acres, Woodland Hills. Custom music studio created by owner/ three-time Grammy winning Latin music producer. Walled and gated for total security. Lushly landscaped grounds. Custom materials throughout this romantic home with Lutron automation. Heated pool and huge treehouse for kids. This is Southern California living at its finest, the embodiment of a lovingly crafted home and an entertaining miracle.

Location: 23356 Collins Street, Woodland Hills 91367

Asking price: $4,999,000

Year built: 2000

Living area: 4,493 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: 1.25 acres; completely flat and buildable; custom music studio created by 3-time Latin Grammy-winning producer/owner; house rebuilt in 2000 with custom materials; property is walled and gated; Lutron automation; views of gardens from every room; heated pool; award-winning schools

Contact: ReMax One

Taylor Young

818.336.8553

tayloryoung4homes@gmail.com

www.tayloryoung4homes.com

DRE#: 01776711