14954 Greenleaf St.

Newly constructed gated farmhouse estate located south of the BLVD. Done with taste and impeccable quality. Recently upgraded smart home with state-of-the-art Elan system, additional speakers and upgraded lighting throughout. Set on nearly a half-acre, flat lot with pool, spa, cabana, mini sport court and a large grassy yard. The grand family room with great built-ins and modern fireplace opens up to the gourmet chef’s kitchen with two waterfall islands, two dishwashers and top-of-the-line Wolf appliances. Fleetwood pocket doors seamlessly flow to the backyard for the perfect indoor/outdoor living experience.

Location: 14954 Greenleaf Street, Sherman Oaks 91403

Asking price: $8,950,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 8,677 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Two en-suite bedrooms down with a fantastic home theatre, gym, office, formal living room, dining, and temperature-controlled wine room; four additional en-suite bedrooms reside upstairs including the oversized primary suite

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Justin Huchel

310.617.4824

jhuchel@me.com

www.justinhuchel.com

DRE#: 01375793