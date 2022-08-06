2417CH.com: $593.90/sq ft

Guard-gated community within blocks of one of the best outdoor malls in the city and the best amenities found in the area. This second-floor, single-level condo is in great condition and has a sense of Zen as soon as you enter. Custom decorated with granite kitchen counters, dual baths in the primary suite decorated with marble stone and mirrors, a guest suite (currently used as an office), and a wonderful den tucked around the bend from the living room. If you want to live in a prime central location surrounded by peace and beauty, then look no further.

Location: 2417 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: $1,499,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 2,524 square feet, 2 beds + den, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: 22-acre village known as Century Hill; guard-gated community; top-of-the-line gym; fully equipped conference room/event space; huge rooftop terrace; 5 pools/spas; tennis and/or pickleball courts; and, the best part, acres of perfectly manicured gardens; unit includes den and 3 parking spots

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli

310.853.3837

enzo.ricciardelli@sir.com

www.enzorealty.com

DRE#: 1097604