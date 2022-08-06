RSVP-Only Open House – Sunday, August 7
Private open house on Sunday, August 7, 11-2. Please RSVP to ted@tedandheather.com. Rare opportunity to visit this iconic Pasadena estate. Incredible, landscaped grounds on over 1.5 acres overlooking the bank of the Arroyo Seco and the Colorado Street Bridge are fully walled and gated for privacy. The home is a beautiful example of classic Georgian Colonial Revival architecture with all of the hallmarks of Colonial design in its gracious proportions, understated elegance and symmetrical design. It was built by Reginald Johnson, one of California’s most notable architects. This gracious home offers a prime location, a large flat parcel and incredible sunset views.
Location: 415 South Grand Avenue, Pasadena 91105
Asking price: $10,800,000
Year built: 1930
Living area: 10,404 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Pool house; arched steel doors of the loggia; covered patio; expansive lawn and beautiful views of the Arroyo; stately living room with a beautiful bay window; a handsome paneled study; three large bedrooms are en-suite; walk-in wine cellar; walk-in safe
Contact: Compass
Ted Clark & Heather Lillard
626.817.2123
tedclarkandpartners@gmail.com
www.415southgrand.com
DRE#: 01074290