RSVP-Only Open House – Sunday, August 7

Private open house on Sunday, August 7, 11-2. Please RSVP to ted@tedandheather.com. Rare opportunity to visit this iconic Pasadena estate. Incredible, landscaped grounds on over 1.5 acres overlooking the bank of the Arroyo Seco and the Colorado Street Bridge are fully walled and gated for privacy. The home is a beautiful example of classic Georgian Colonial Revival architecture with all of the hallmarks of Colonial design in its gracious proportions, understated elegance and symmetrical design. It was built by Reginald Johnson, one of California’s most notable architects. This gracious home offers a prime location, a large flat parcel and incredible sunset views.

Location: 415 South Grand Avenue, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $10,800,000

Year built: 1930

Living area: 10,404 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Pool house; arched steel doors of the loggia; covered patio; expansive lawn and beautiful views of the Arroyo; stately living room with a beautiful bay window; a handsome paneled study; three large bedrooms are en-suite; walk-in wine cellar; walk-in safe

Contact: Compass

Ted Clark & Heather Lillard

626.817.2123

tedclarkandpartners@gmail.com

www.415southgrand.com

DRE#: 01074290