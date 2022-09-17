405 N. Edinburgh Ave.

Completely gated and hedged single-level Tudor on a desirable corner lot offers incredible privacy for entertainment. Upon entry, you are immersed in a living area flooded with natural light, vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Tasteful interior and exterior updates have been made to seamlessly align with the original architectural charm of the home. A formal dining room with sliding doors leads you to a quaint outdoor seating area. The Main House encompasses 3 bedrooms (including a primary suite w/ walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, kitchen w/ Carrera marble countertops, breakfast area & stainless Wolf Range.

Location: 405 North Edinburgh Avenue, Los Angeles 90048

Asking price: $2,595,000

Year built: 1926

Living area: 2,212 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: In the backyard, a detached Guest House with its own bath – ideal for an office or gym. Also included: two-car garage, hot tub, garden pads w/ drip line irrigation for future herbs, outdoor speaker system, & electronic key entry. Rare offering near all of West Hollywood’s nightlife, restaurants and shopping.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Christina Collins

310.343.3456

cc@christinaclairecollins.com

www.405edinburgh.com

DRE#: 01998280

