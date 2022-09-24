400 N. Bristol Ave.

Situated on one of the most coveted streets of Brentwood Park stands this ultra-private, bespoke estate. Set on nearly half an acre, this six-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 13,425-square-foot modern traditional home was completed in 2018 with designer finishes at every turn. Boasting some of the highest attention to detail, this is truly a one-of-a-kind estate. The floor plan is impeccable; the formal entry, which is an architectural work of art, opens to the formal living and dining rooms which have extravagant doorways, hardwood flooring, large windows, and custom wood moldings and trim.

Location: 400 North Bristol Avenue, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $29,995,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 13,425 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: The large kitchen enjoys imported marble slabs and a center island while overlooking the rear grounds, the breakfast room, and the huge family room, which has warm wood flooring, a wet bar, and a fireplace.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Bjorn Farrugia

310.998.7175

bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

www.bjornfarrugia.com

DRE#: 01864250

Donnell Beverly Jr.

Berkshire Hathaway

323.434.0149

donnell.r.beverly@gmail.com

DRE#: 01974189