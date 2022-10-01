Custom Century Hill Condo

Stunning, brand-new, custom-designed home in the coveted 24-hour guard gated community of Century Hill in Century City. Designer done to perfection in a desirable interior location. This spectacular redesigned and remodeled contemporary-style two-bedroom plus den/office offers European white oak wood flooring and brand-new upgrades throughout. The chef’s kitchen boasts stainless appliances, Italian countertops and a large breakfast area opening to the terrace. All bedrooms are ensuite with imported European tile and custom closets. The primary suite has a large sitting area with a fireplace opening to a terrace and gorgeous dual baths with a freestanding tub and a walk-in closet.

Location: 2313 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: $2,495,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 2,524 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Security; guard gated Century Hill; manicured grounds; gym; rooftop terrace; 5 pools/spas; tennis and/or pickleball courts; racquetball court; at-home golf driving range; 3 side-by-side parking spaces

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sir.com

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605