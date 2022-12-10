The Holstein House
The elegant and timeless Holstein House has been featured in Architectural Digest and was designed by renowned Los Angeles architect George M. Holstein for his family. Award-winning landscape architect Dudley Trudgett took full advantage of the large, nearly three-quarters-of-an-acre wooded site to create a soft, forested setting for the classic pool and gardens. Naturally bright and private, this La Mesa Drive corner property meets you with the grandeur of a flowering great lawn opposite a breezy, full-facade Spanish balcony to reveal French, Spanish, and English architectural influences throughout.
Location: 2406 La Mesa Drive, Santa Monica, 90402
Asking price: $12,995,000
Year built: 1929
Living area: 4,765 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: A detached guest house by the pool and gardens provides a serene and private retreat for family and friends in this iconic Monterey Colonial Revival home.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Jeremiah Eden, Anton Smirnov and Wendi Chandler
310.980.0261
jeremiaheden@gmail.com
www.agentinla.com
DRE#: 1992220