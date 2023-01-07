10812 Portofino Place
This 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom East Coast Traditional home in prime Bel-Air has been recently renovated and features imported fixtures and finishes, custom millwork, marble fireplaces and a large backyard with breathtaking views. It has hardwood floors, skylights and French doors throughout its luxury living spaces, including a formal living room, dining room and family room adjacent to the gourmet chef’s kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite includes a spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet and marble fireplace with stunning views.
Open House: Sunday, Jan. 8, 1-4 pm
Brokers Open: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 11 am - 2 pm
Location: 10812 Portofino Place, Los Angeles 90077
Asking price: $4,999,999
Year built: 1967
Living area: 4,280 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: The second story has a bedroom retreat with den/office and bathroom; the backyard has a pool, putting green and outdoor living spaces; located near top schools and prime shopping and dining; a rare opportunity to own a turnkey, elegant home in a coveted neighborhood
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Neyshia Go
310.882.8357
neyshia@neyshiago.com
www.neyshiago.com
DRE#: 01933923