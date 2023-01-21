Open House: Sunday, 1/22, 1-4 p.m.

This beautiful, contemporary home is located in the exclusive 24/7 guard gated community of Bel Air Crest. The formal marble entry leads to an open floor plan with high ceilings, wood flooring and large windows with natural lighting throughout the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home. The main floor offers large living, dining and family rooms with fireplace, wet bar, large chef’s kitchen with top appliances, a breakfast area, walk-in pantry, guest bath and laundry. The top level offers a lovely primary suite with lavish marble bath and huge walk-in closet. The lower level offers a guest suite, two full baths, a large playroom, gym/office, two-car garage, an abundance of extra storage and an elevator.

Location: 2518 Cardigan Court, Los Angeles, 90077

Asking price: $3,495,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 4,318 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Landscaped for privacy on a quiet cul-de-sac; fabulous community amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, gym, dog park, hiking trails and clubhouse; great location with easy access to freeways, Westside and Valley

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

Lori.Berris@Sothebys.Realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605