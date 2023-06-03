Custom-Built Contemporary Hill Section Home

Completely custom Pat Killen design on a double lot (10,000 feet) in the prestigious Hill Section of Manhattan Beach. Killen is often considered the architect who “established Modernism as a visible architectural motif on the western edge of Los Angeles,” and his studio 9one2 won several AIA awards for homes he designed. This sophisticated contemporary home has over 4,300 feet of interior living space with windows everywhere for optimal light and vistas to the mature landscaping outside.

www.845EleventhStreet.com

Location: 845 11th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $5,700,000

Year built: 1986

Living area: 4,315 sq. ft. | 9,938 sq. ft. lot, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Double lot; pool & spa; office; his and her closets; 3 fireplaces; open wrap-around peninsula in the kitchen; circular staircase with glass; skylights; bar; oversized two-car garage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248