Legacy Estate in Prime Beverly Hills
First time available in decades. Highly important Legacy Estate in the most prime section of Beverly Hills. Built in 1911, this special property is an iconic part of the fabric of Beverly Hills. Over 1.2 acres of gated verdant grounds, scenic tree-top views. The front elevation offers classic traditional elements and a large, covered veranda. Sweeping entry foyer leads to a formal grand living room, an incredible dining room with seating for 20, and a wood-paneled library.
Location: 1006 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $45,000,000
Year built: 1911
Living area: 8,484 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: All public rooms open via French doors to the grounds; over 8,400 sq ft of period details and charm; high ceilings and grand rooms abound; primary bedroom suite is the ultimate retreat with a large marble bath and sitting room
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Marc Noah
310.968.9212
marc@marcnoah.com
www.marcnoah.com
DRE#: 01269495