New Malibu Architectural with Ocean Views

New architectural home sited on a knoll at the end of a private cul-de-sac with ocean and Bonsall Canyon views from almost every room. Designed by the firm Preliminary Research Office, this is an exquisite pairing of contemporary design with warm, elegant interiors. The open flow between the living room, dining room, and deck areas creates a perfect entertaining space. Large cook’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a massive center island opens to a heated, dine-in atrium that provides additional outdoor living space. Walls of glass fill the house with natural light and expansive views. No expense was spared in the building of this unique home.

Location: 5932 Busch Drive, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $8,250,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 5,150 sq ft (85,818 sq ft lot), 4 bdrms, 5 bthrms

Features: Beautiful use of marble, oak, and European fixtures and lighting throughout; oversized garage opens to the rear yard with an outdoor shower; private and inviting extra-large swimming pool and spa are situated in the open, natural beauty of Malibu

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Lisa Sockolov

310.849.5758

LisaSockolov@gmail.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01324484