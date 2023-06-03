Serene Escape in Prime Bel-Air
Located on almost an acre in prime Bel-Air, this beautifully curated and newly constructed estate showcases the finest contemporary architecture by Swatt | Miers, bespoke interiors by Michael Medeiros Design, natural finishes, and tranquil outdoor entertaining spaces for a truly unparalleled, luxury living experience. This gated view estate overlooks Bel Air and canyon vistas. Located near well-acclaimed schools with easy access to Westside leisure and Beverly Hills’ top-rated restaurants, shopping and nightlife – a serene escape.
Location: 10901 Chalon Road, Los Angeles 90077
Asking price: $16,495,000
Year built: 2023
Living area: 9,000+/- square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Oak wood; natural honed stone; floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace; built-in bar; walk-in wine closet; marble-clad center island; breakfast nook; prep kitchen; ensuite bathroom with dual vanity; rooftop terraces; outdoor patios on all floors; wellness suite; elevator; expansive backyard
Contact:
Christina Collins, DRE#: 01998280
310.343.3456
cc@christinaclairecollins.com
Hilton & Hyland
David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862
James Harris, DRE#: 01909801
310.894.3435
DParnes@TheAgencyRE.com
The Agency
Monique Contro-Navarro, DRE#: 01978781
310.951.1415
monique@theagencyre.com
The Agency