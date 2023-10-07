The Epitome of Coastal Living

DEEDED RIGHTS TO OCEAN VIEWS!!! RIVIERA THREE BEACH KEY INCLUDED IN SALE. Nestled in renowned Point Dume, this exceptional property epitomizes coastal living. Unveiling breathtaking ocean vistas all the way from Palos Verdes to Point Dume from every floor. Whether you choose to stroll or cruise in a golf cart, you’ll find the convenience of shopping, dining, and everyday necessities all within close proximity. Come immerse yourself in a vibrant coastal scene as you head to the coveted Little Dume Beach, explore the cliffs, and dine at exquisite restaurants – all just moments away.

Location: 29035 Cliffside Drive, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $11,990,000

Year built: 1985

Living area: 5,787 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: RIVIERA III BEACH KEY + OCEAN VIEWS: 1st level – front door, living, dining, kitchen; 2nd level – all rooms (bedrooms + living room); 3rd level – all rooms (view tower, with wet-bar + mountain views)

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Chris Evangelatos, DRE#: 02083201

949.400.8565 / ce@hiltonhyland.com

Luke Cohen, DRE#: 02149974

424.394.4885 / lukecohen@hiltonhyland.com