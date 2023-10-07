The Epitome of Coastal Living
DEEDED RIGHTS TO OCEAN VIEWS!!! RIVIERA THREE BEACH KEY INCLUDED IN SALE. Nestled in renowned Point Dume, this exceptional property epitomizes coastal living. Unveiling breathtaking ocean vistas all the way from Palos Verdes to Point Dume from every floor. Whether you choose to stroll or cruise in a golf cart, you’ll find the convenience of shopping, dining, and everyday necessities all within close proximity. Come immerse yourself in a vibrant coastal scene as you head to the coveted Little Dume Beach, explore the cliffs, and dine at exquisite restaurants – all just moments away.
Location: 29035 Cliffside Drive, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $11,990,000
Year built: 1985
Living area: 5,787 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: RIVIERA III BEACH KEY + OCEAN VIEWS: 1st level – front door, living, dining, kitchen; 2nd level – all rooms (bedrooms + living room); 3rd level – all rooms (view tower, with wet-bar + mountain views)
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com
Chris Evangelatos, DRE#: 02083201
949.400.8565 / ce@hiltonhyland.com
Luke Cohen, DRE#: 02149974
424.394.4885 / lukecohen@hiltonhyland.com