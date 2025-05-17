Your own private park – jaw-droppingly fabulous flat land. The most exquisite, restored, 1930s stylings in all their classic glory. Huge, expansive, grassy yard surrounded by mature trees. A true compound that is extraordinarily rare. The classic Connecticut Colonial architecture makes you swoon at first sight. Abundant front yard fruit trees, inside a warm, inviting home that confidently announces the quiet sophistication of style and grace. This is a home for the ages. A multi-generational compound. Integrity, quality and an invitation to enjoy a very special and privileged lifestyle.

Location: 4444 Libbit Avenue, Encino 91436

Asking Price: $7,999,999

Year Built: 1936

Living Area: 7,878 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Privately gated; motor court for 20 cars; guest house; pool house/gym; two offices above the garage; pool; movie theater; sports court

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932